Vermont To Start Vaccinating Residents 75 And Older On Wednesday

State officials say Vermont will start vaccinating residents ages 75 and older on Wednesday and

will begin taking registrations for appointments on Monday.



Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the state will release a website and phone number Monday morning on the Health Department website, on social media and in news releases for those to sign up for a required appointment. “Please register for an appointment site that is close to your home. This is important because we’ve allocated doses based on the number of people 75 and older in each region.”



Smith says they are planning to set up 54 vaccine sites in 39 towns across the state.



