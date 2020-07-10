Vermont Sees Drop In Average Age Of Those Who Have Virus

Statistics show that the average age of people becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 is declining in Vermont.

Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak oversees the collection of data about the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont. He said Friday that the average age of those testing positive has fallen since March. “For the past six weeks the average age of a Vermonter testing positive has generally remained under 40 years old. This illustrates that more vulnerable Vermonters, at least by age, have done a really good job of protecting themselves during Vermont’s restart.”

Pieciak said the average number of positive tests in Vermont over the past week is under one percent.

