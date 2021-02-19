Vermont Revises Travel Guidance

Governor Phil Scott is revising Vermont’s pandemic travel guidance.

Governor Scott announced Friday that two weeks after Vermonters have received their second COVID-19 vaccination, and are therefore considered fully vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine after traveling.

“This also means those who come to Vermont from other states will not need to quarantine if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated. Of course they will still need to comply will all our other health guidance like masking and distancing. This change is very narrow focusing on travel.”



The change in Vermont travel rules is effective Tuesday.