Vermont Reports First COVID-19 Death In More Than A Month

Vermont is reporting its first new death from the coronavirus in 43 days.

The state's total deaths since the pandemic began now totals 57. The state on Thursday also reported one new case of COVID-19.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he wants everyone in Vermont to join him, as he described it, "in honoring this latest loss by recommitting to doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of this virus.”

The Health Department is not releasing the name of the individual.

Levine notes in his statement that the state has maintained a relatively low rate of positive cases because Vermonters have taken precautions.

