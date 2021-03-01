Vermont Officials Discuss Elections Bill

Vermont’s Congressman held a roundtable with Vermont advocates and election officials Monday to discuss a House bill to revise U.S. election law that will be debated this week.
Congressman Peter Welch says the Vermont approach to registration and voting procedures should be the national model for election laws. The Democrat outlined the key provisions that will debated in the House bill this week. “It would eliminate partisan gerrymandering. It would require more transparency. The presidential candidates would have to release their tax returns. And it would provide for automatic voter registration.”
According to the Brennan Center, 33 states are working on 165 bills that would limit voter access to polls.