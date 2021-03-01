 Vermont Officials Discuss Elections Bill | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Officials Discuss Elections Bill

By 2 hours ago
  • Congressman Peter Welch
    Congressman Peter Welch
    http://www.welch.house.gov/about-peter/

Vermont’s Congressman held a roundtable with Vermont advocates and election officials Monday to discuss a House bill to revise U.S. election law that will be debated this week.


Congressman Peter Welch says the Vermont approach to registration and voting procedures should be the national model for election laws. The Democrat outlined the key provisions that will debated in the House bill this week.  “It would eliminate partisan gerrymandering. It would require more transparency. The presidential candidates would have to release their tax returns. And it would provide for automatic voter registration.”

According to the Brennan Center, 33 states are working on 165 bills that would limit voter access to polls.

 

Tags: 
H.R. 1
For the People Act
voting rights
election law

Related Content

Election Law 9/10/20

Today we discuss election law with attorney James Long. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

How To Take Back Our Elections And Change The Future Of Voting

By Aug 14, 2019
Book Cover for "Vote for Us"

Professor Joshua A. Douglas, an expert on our electoral system, joined us to present an encouraging assessment of current efforts to make our voting system more accessible, reliable, and effective. His new book is: "Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting."

In contrast to the anxiety surrounding our voting system, with stories about voter suppression and manipulation, there are actually quite a few positive initiatives toward voting rights reform. Douglas says regular Americans are working to take back their democracy, one community at a time.

Douglas is a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law. His most recent scholarship focuses on the constitutional right to vote, with an emphasis on state constitutions, as well as the various laws, rules, and judicial decisions impacting election administration.