Vermont Officials To Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Details

Vermont officials are expected to release more plans about how people age 75 and over can get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. against the virus that causes COVID-19.



On Monday January 25th the state will begin taking reservations for older Vermonters.



On Friday officials are expected to announce details of how people can make those reservations.



The next age group will be 70 and up and then 65 and older. After older Vermonters are vaccinated, the focus will shift to people between 18 and 64 who have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from the virus.

It's unclear how long that will take because officials don't know how much vaccine the state will be receiving.



