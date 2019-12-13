Vermont Man Arrested In Stepfather's Killing

A Vermont man was arrested Friday in the shooting death of his stepfather, two days after his mother was also charged in the crime.

State police arrested 31-year-old Kory Lee George, of Williston, on suspicion of first-degree murder, burglary and obstruction of justice in the July 11 death of David Auclair in Hinesburg.

Police say he participated in a coordinated effort to kill Auclair at a trail parking lot. Auclair's wife, 47-year-old Angela Auclair, of Bristol, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

