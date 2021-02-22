Vermont Losing Track Of Some Students During Pandemic

Education officials from across Vermont say they've lost track of some students during the pandemic, and need help from the state to reconnect with them.

Principals report that truancy has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic began according to Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the Vermont Principals Association.

The Agency of Education is trying to determine the scope of the problem. Last week it sent a survey on the topic to Vermont school districts.

Nichols says in addition to the challenges of virtual learning, the pandemic has also increased financial stress for families that were already on the economic margins.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved