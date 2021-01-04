 Vermont Legislature To Start Session Mostly Remote | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Legislature To Start Session Mostly Remote

By 1 hour ago
  • Vermont Statehouse in winter (file)
    Vermont Statehouse in winter (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Legislature is getting ready to kick off the 2021 session with most of the pomp and circumstance occurring remotely or not at all.


The Vermont House and Senate are planning mostly remote sessions at least until March.  On Thursday rather than a joint session at the Statehouse statewide officers will take their oaths outside followed by brief remarks from Republican Governor Phil Scott. The governor will give his full inaugural address virtually that evening.

Democratic Rep. Jill Krowinski, the presumptive incoming speaker of the House, says they are trying to make the session as normal as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, except it will be on Zoom.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Vermont Legislature
Remote Legislative Session

Related Content

Women Picked For Most Leadership Roles In Vermont Legislature

By Nov 24, 2020
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Women are expected to hold most of the top leadership positions in the Vermont Legislature next year.

Leadership Changes In Vermont Legislature Expected In Upcoming Session

By Nov 5, 2020
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

There will be a number of changes in the leadership of the Vermont Legislature if election results stand.