Vermont Legislature To Start Session Mostly Remote

The Vermont Legislature is getting ready to kick off the 2021 session with most of the pomp and circumstance occurring remotely or not at all.



The Vermont House and Senate are planning mostly remote sessions at least until March. On Thursday rather than a joint session at the Statehouse statewide officers will take their oaths outside followed by brief remarks from Republican Governor Phil Scott. The governor will give his full inaugural address virtually that evening.



Democratic Rep. Jill Krowinski, the presumptive incoming speaker of the House, says they are trying to make the session as normal as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, except it will be on Zoom.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved