Vermont Joins Suit On ICE Foreign Student Immigration Rule

The state of Vermont is suing the Department of Homeland Security to block a rule that would require foreign students to leave the country if their school only provides classes online this fall.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia filed suit Monday arguing the rule is cruel and unlawful.

Last week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges that international students would have to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the rule would be a huge loss to Vermont and Vermont students. As of Friday, The University of Vermont had 566 active students from 67 countries who could be affected.

