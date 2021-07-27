 Vermont Hikers Can Return To Trails Near Falcon Nests Aug. 1 | WAMC
Vermont Hikers Can Return To Trails Near Falcon Nests Aug. 1

  • Vermont cliffs monitored by biologists and volunteers for nesting peregrine pairs this spring and summer are open August 1 for recreationists
    Tom Rogers / Vermont Fish and Wildlife

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says hikers and rock climbers can return to cliffs Aug. 1 because the peregrine falcon nesting season is over.


Biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 52 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer. Every spring, hiking trails and rock climbing routes near nests are closed while the peregrines raise their young.

All the young peregrines are now flying and they will not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.

Vermont bird biologist Doug Morin says nesting data suggests the peregrines had a successful year. A final report will be issued later this year.

