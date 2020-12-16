Vermont High Court Hears Border Patrol Warrantless Search Case

Vermont’s highest court is hearing an appeal in a drug case that includes evidence U.S. Border Patrol agents obtained in a warrantless search of a car.



The Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments on whether to suppress evidence that agents found and seized drugs in a car driven by Philip Walker-Brazie and Brandi Lena-Butterfield.



The Caledonian Record reports agents searched the car without consent or a warrant as the couple was driving in Jay, Vermont, a town that borders Canada.



The Vermont American Civil Liberties Union and the state’s Attorney General said the evidence should not be allowed in state court because a warrantless search is not permissible under Vermont’s constitution.



