Vermont Has New Tax Commissioner

An Essex Junction man is Vermont's new commissioner of the Department of Taxes.

The appointment of Craig Bolio was announced Wednesday by Vermont's Republican Governor Phil Scott.

Bolio has served as interim commissioner since June after the departure of former Commissioner Kaj Samsom, who stepped down in May.

Bolio, who has been with the department since 2011, has also served as deputy commissioner where he focused largely on ensuring the successful implementation of the state’s new online filing site, myVTax.

Bolio says he's thankful for the opportunity to lead the department.

