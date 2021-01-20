Vermont Governor Remains In Quarantine After Negative COVID Test

Twenty-one people may have been exposed to the coronavirus, including at least six Vermont state officials, during two of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s recent virus briefings.



Governor Scott has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in quarantine according to Vermont Department of Health guidance and be tested again next Tuesday.



Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling are also quarantining.



In a statement Wednesday evening the Governor said “Everyone from the Administration currently in quarantine is feeling good and remains focused on our pandemic response.”



The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.