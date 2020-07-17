Vermont Determines Schools Should Be Able To Open Safely

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state's schools should be able to reopen safely this fall with at least part-time, in-person, learning, but school will not be the way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at his regular virus briefing, Scott said the state has been successful with their cautious reopening strategy so far and looking at data and based on recommendations from experts, schools can open in the fall with safety and health measures in place. “We expect to use a hybrid model in which remote learning and remote curriculums will be a major factor.”

Plans call for regular health screenings and temperature checks for students and staff entering schools and facial coverings to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus.

