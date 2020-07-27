 Vermont Courts Consider Restarting Jury Trials | WAMC
Vermont Courts Consider Restarting Jury Trials

The Vermont court system is studying ways to resume jury trials safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late May, the Vermont Supreme Court established a Jury Restart Committee and named associate justices Karen Carroll and Harold Eaton as co-chairs. Their report, submitted to the Supreme Court, includes 28 recommendations regarding the resumption of criminal jury trials. These recommendations address community safety, public health and other issues relating to restarting criminal trials.

The report does not address the resumption of civil jury trials.

The Supreme Court has asked Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson and the State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel to review the committee’s report and provide an implementation plan.

