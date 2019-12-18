Related Program: 
Vermont Corrections Chief Quits Amid Scrutiny Of Prisons

The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections has resigned amid scrutiny of the department that began with a media report about problems at the women's prison in South Burlington.

The resignation of Mike Touchette was announced Wednesday in a message sent to staff by Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

In the memo, Smith said he would recommend to Republican Gov. Phil Scott that the state commission an independent, external investigation that can report on conditions within the department.

Earlier this month the weekly newspaper Seven Days reported what it described as credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault by officers at the women's prison.

