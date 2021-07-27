 Vermont Continues To Lead Nation In Many COVID-19 Categories | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Continues To Lead Nation In Many COVID-19 Categories

By 1 hour ago
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state is continuing to lead the country with the highest percentage of its eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state is not letting up.


Speaking at the regular weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Scott, a Republican, said almost 84% of those 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 75% are fully vaccinated.  "As the director of the CDC put it, this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And on a much smaller scale that is bearing out here in Vermont, as well.”

Scott says the vaccines are proving effective against the variants — including the so-called delta variant, which is significantly more transmissible than early versions of the virus and is spreading across the country and Vermont.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Virus Outbreak-Vermont
Vermont Vaccinations
Governor Phil Scott
Coronavirus Vermont

Related Content

Gov. Scott’s Weekly Briefing Focuses On Unvaccinated Vermonters

By Jul 7, 2021
Vermont Statehouse (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont officials are continuing their efforts to convince unvaccinated residents to get a COVID-19 shot.

Vermont Officials Continue Vaccination Efforts After Emergency Ends

By Jun 16, 2021
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont’s COVID restrictions have been lifted and its State of Emergency has expired, allowing the state to revert, for the most part, to pre-pandemic normalcy. But Governor Phil Scott is continuing efforts to vaccinate residents.