Vermont Continues To Lead Nation In Many COVID-19 Categories

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state is continuing to lead the country with the highest percentage of its eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state is not letting up.



Speaking at the regular weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Scott, a Republican, said almost 84% of those 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 75% are fully vaccinated. "As the director of the CDC put it, this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And on a much smaller scale that is bearing out here in Vermont, as well.”



Scott says the vaccines are proving effective against the variants — including the so-called delta variant, which is significantly more transmissible than early versions of the virus and is spreading across the country and Vermont.



The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.