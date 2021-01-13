Vermont Congressman Speaks In Favor Of Presidential Impeachment

Vermont’s at-large Congressman spoke on the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday morning as the second impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump began.



Democrat Peter Welch is a co-sponsor of the impeachment resolution and during brief remarks pushed back on Republicans calling for unity. “If we want unity, we must have accountability. So the question before this Congress: will Congress condone through acquiescence, or condemn through impeachment Donald Trump’s violent acts to overturn the election?”



Welch cited baseless assertions of election fraud and inciting violence by a mob to overturn and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power in calling for the impeachment of President Trump.