Vermont Congressman Speaks In Favor Of Presidential Impeachment

Vermont’s at-large Congressman spoke on the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday morning as the second impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump began.


Democrat Peter Welch is a co-sponsor of the impeachment resolution and during brief remarks pushed back on Republicans calling for unity.   “If we want unity, we must have accountability. So the question before this Congress: will Congress condone through acquiescence, or condemn through impeachment Donald Trump’s violent acts to overturn the election?”

Welch cited baseless assertions of election fraud and inciting violence by a mob to overturn and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power in calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

