Vermont Congressman Says Congress Will Certify Election

During the storming of the U.S. Capitol by an armed mob on Wednesday afternoon, Vermont Democratic Congressman Peter Welch posted videos on Twitter to update his constituents.

Speaking to reporters from a secure location a short time later, Welch said that regardless of the day’s events, Congress will complete its duty and certify the election of President-elect Joseph Biden. “When the floor of the House is cleared we’re going back and we’re going to certify that decision that Americans made. And let me tell you this is bad what’s going on here but we had the highest turnout in our history in that last presidential election. What’s happening here and what President Trump instigated has done significant damage but our job is to undo it.”

Welch said he supports immediate impeachment or implementation of the 25th Amendment against President Trump, but doesn’t think it is feasible with two weeks left in the president’s term.