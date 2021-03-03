Vermont Communities Consider Retail Marijuana Businesses

More than 20 Vermont communities have approved allowing retail marijuana businesses within their borders.



The Vermont Legislature legalized the sale of recreational marijuana starting next year, but cities and towns have to vote whether to allow sales in their communities. On Town meeting Day voters in a number of communities approved such measures.



Middlebury College Professor of Political Science Bert Johnson: “It seemed to do quite well. Only a very few cities rejected marijuana dispensaries.”



Approval by communities allows businesses to seek a state license to sell or cultivate cannabis, beginning in 2022.



