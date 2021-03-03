 Vermont Communities Consider Retail Marijuana Businesses | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Communities Consider Retail Marijuana Businesses

By 3 hours ago
  • Picture of marijuana plant
    Marijuana plant
    US Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

More than 20 Vermont communities have approved allowing retail marijuana businesses within their borders.


The Vermont Legislature legalized the sale of recreational marijuana starting next year, but cities and towns have to vote whether to allow sales in their communities. On Town meeting Day voters in a number of communities approved such measures.   

Middlebury College Professor of Political Science Bert Johnson:  “It seemed to do quite well. Only a very few cities rejected marijuana dispensaries.”

Approval by communities allows businesses to seek a state license to sell or cultivate cannabis, beginning in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Town Meeting-Vermont
Town Meeting Day
Town Meeting Day Vermont
cannabis
marijuana

Related Content

Pittsfield Bans Future Outdoor Commercial Weed Cultivation

By Feb 25, 2021
A cannabis plant.
By Skalle-Per Hedenhös - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82766847

The largest community in Berkshire County has outlawed all future outdoor cannabis cultivation following a city council vote this week.

Western Mass. Cannabis Industry Preps For Legalization Efforts In NY, CT

By Dec 21, 2020
A police SUV is parked outside of signs for Theory Wellness that declare it open for business.
Josh Landes / WAMC

The likely legalization of recreational marijuana in New York and Connecticut in 2021 has the Berkshire County cannabis industry bracing for a sea change.

Vermont Attorney General Holds Panel Discussion On Regulating Cannabis

By Dec 6, 2019
cannabis
wikipedia.org

In January 2018, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill to legalize limited marijuana possession by adults — one ounce or less and two or fewer mature and four or fewer immature pot plants. But the state did not craft a law to regulate a commercial cannabis market.  The legislature is expected to act on such legislation during the upcoming session. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan held panel discussion in Burlington Thursday evening that included panelists from Maine and Massachusetts to discuss their experiences with a regulated market.