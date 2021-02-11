 Vermont Commissions Portrait Of Early African American Lawmaker | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Commissions Portrait Of Early African American Lawmaker

By 2 hours ago
  • Daguerrotype of Alexander Twilight
    Daguerrotype of Alexander Twilight
    Collection of the Orleans County Grammar Schools / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

A Middlebury artist has been picked to paint a portrait for the Vermont Statehouse of Alexander Twilight.


Twilight is believed to have been the nation’s first African American state lawmaker.

The Caledonian Record reports that Katie Runde was selected from a field of 18 artists. She will paint a large-scale portrait of the early Vermont educator and minister.

Twilight had been on a short list of possible portrait commissions for several years as part of a larger plan to broaden the representation in the State House of women and people of color. The National Life Group of Vermont is covering the cost of the portrait.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Black Lawmaker-Portrait
Alexander Twilight
Katie Runde

Related Content

Portrait Of First Black Lawmaker To Be Displayed In Vermont Statehouse

By Sep 28, 2020
Daguerrotype of Alexander Twilight
Collection of the Orleans County Grammar Schools / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

The Vermont Statehouse is going to be getting a portrait of the man who is thought to have been the first Black state lawmaker in the country.