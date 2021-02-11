Vermont Commissions Portrait Of Early African American Lawmaker

A Middlebury artist has been picked to paint a portrait for the Vermont Statehouse of Alexander Twilight.



Twilight is believed to have been the nation’s first African American state lawmaker.



The Caledonian Record reports that Katie Runde was selected from a field of 18 artists. She will paint a large-scale portrait of the early Vermont educator and minister.



Twilight had been on a short list of possible portrait commissions for several years as part of a larger plan to broaden the representation in the State House of women and people of color. The National Life Group of Vermont is covering the cost of the portrait.



