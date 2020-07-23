 Vermont City Threatens To Sue Over Redevelopment Deal | WAMC
Vermont City Threatens To Sue Over Redevelopment Deal

  • Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
    Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The mayor of Vermont’s largest city says officials learned last week that the developer of a proposed redevelopment for downtown Burlington is planning to pull out of the project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city is threatening to sue Brookfield Properties for failing to fulfil promises and written commitments to complete the CityPlace project in downtown Burlington.  “If they continue down the path they are on that is something that they should suffer very severe consequences for.”

Demolition for the project began more than two years ago, but stalled. Brookfield has declined comment.

