Vermont Checkpoint Set Up Miles From Canadian Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents this weekend put in place the first checkpoint miles from the Canadian border in a decade.

The checkpoint on the causeway between the Lake Champlain Islands and the Vermont mainland was in operation for several hours on Saturday.

Under federal law, the Border Patrol is permitted to set up checkpoints within 100 miles of international borders.

ACLU Staff Attorney Lia Ernst says such checkpoints violate people's rights. “This is counter to the very idea of a free and open society.”

The Border Patrol reports that no arrests nor seizures were made.

