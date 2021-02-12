 Vermont To Begin Next Phase Of Vaccinations | WAMC
Vermont To Begin Next Phase Of Vaccinations

The next age group in Vermont eligible for coronavirus vaccinations may start registering for vaccine appointments on Tuesday.

State officials say Vermonters 70 and older may begin registering at 8:15 Tuesday morning for appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith it marks the next phase of the state’s vaccination program.  "We cannot accommodate walk-ins. Please be sure you register in advance and arrive on your scheduled day and time.”

Vermont is using an age based system for COVID-19 vaccinations.

