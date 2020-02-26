Vermont AG Praises New Opioid Settlement

The Vermont Attorney General is supporting a settlement reached with an opioid manufacturer to settle global claims.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says Vermont is among 46 states and US territories plus municipalities and other litigants supporting an agreement in principle with Mallinckrodt in a federal opioid litigation case.

The company will pay $1.6 billion into a trust for opioid addiction treatment and related costs.

Donovan says Mallinckrodt “…had inadequate monitoring of suspicious orders, which contributed to the opioid crisis.”

Vermont’s portion of the settlement has yet to be determined.