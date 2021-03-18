Vermont Advisory Group Recommends Inmates Get Vaccination

A committee of more than two dozen health care providers and advocates are calling for the immediate vaccination of Vermont's prison inmates.



In a memo to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, the committee says inmates have little or no ability to protect themselves or demand better conditions.



The memo comes as the Department of Corrections continues to cope with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, the state's largest prison.



Gov. Phil Scott says inmates are vaccinated when they meet the state's guidelines of age or certain high-risk medical conditions.



