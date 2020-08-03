 Vermont Absentee Primary Ballots Should Be Mailed By Tuesday | WAMC
Vermont Absentee Primary Ballots Should Be Mailed By Tuesday

By
Secretary of State Jim Condos says Vermonters who are voting by mail in the Aug. 11 statewide primary should get their ballots in the mailbox by Tuesday, at the very latest.

Secretary Condos says voters may also return ballots to their town clerk during their operating hours up to the close of business on Aug. 10.  You can also deliver your ballot to the polls on Election Day.

In a written statement Monday Condos said  “We cannot guarantee or predict mail times, so hand delivery to your clerk is the best option right now to ensure your ballot is received on time.”

Many Vermonters have opted to vote early or by mail, while some will be voting at the polls on primary day, Aug. 11.

Condos said his office and the state's "hardworking" town clerks "have done the legwork necessary to ensure a safe, fair, accessible, and secure election.”

