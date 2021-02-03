 Verizon Cell Towers Are Up And Running Near Bear Mountain | WAMC

Verizon Cell Towers Are Up And Running Near Bear Mountain

By Allison Dunne 21 minutes ago
Verizon has completed two cell phone towers in a dead zone in part of New York’s Hudson Valley. The towers are fully active and expand E911 coverage.

New York state Senator James Skoufis says the towers fill reception in a dead zone along the Palisades Parkway between Orange and Rockland counties. The two towers are at the Overlook Lodge in Bear Mountain State Park and at the south end of the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area. Over the summer, Skoufis stood with local EMS personnel at the Recreation Area calling on Verizon to prioritize construction of the two towers, citing safety issues for first responders and commuters. Then the state turned the Recreation Area into a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which emphasized the need for quality reception in the area. Other major carriers will be able to use the towers.

