Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"The Ventriloquists: A Novel" By E. R. Ramzipoor

By 52 minutes ago

E. R. Ramzipoor's debut novel "The Ventriloquists" is a work of fiction inspired by a little known scheme carried out against the Nazis by a small band of resisters.

Set in occupied Belgium, the saga resurrects and reimagines the story of men and women who laid their lives on the line to create a faux newspaper to mock the Germans and subvert the Nazis' own propaganda machine.

Tags: 
World War II
belgium
newspaper
e.r. ramzipoor
the ventriloquists
nazis
resistance
propaganda

Related Content

"The Good Cop" By Peter Steiner

By Sep 10, 2019
Book cover for "The Good Cop" by Peter Steiner

In Peter Steiner's novel "The Good Cop" it's 1920 in Munich. Detective Willi Geismeier has a problem: how do you uphold the law when the law goes bad? The First World War has been lost and Germany is in turmoil. The new government in Berlin is weak. The police and courts are corrupt. Fascists and Communists are fighting in the streets. People want a savior, someone who can make Germany great again. To many, Adolf Hitler seems perfect for the job.

When the offices of a Munich newspaper are bombed, Willi Geismeier investigates, but as it gets political, he is taken off the case. Willi continues to ask questions, but when his pursuit of the truth itself becomes a crime, his career and his life are in grave danger.

Peter Steiner is the author of the critically acclaimed Louis Morgon series of crime novels. He is also a cartoonist for The New Yorker Magazine.

The Book Show #1617 - Courtney Maum

By Jul 16, 2019
Book cover for Costalegre and author photo of Courtney Maum

Acclaimed author Courtney Maum’s latest, "Costalegre," is the striking, heartbreaking and strange story of a privileged teenager who has everything a girl could wish for except for a mother who loves her back - heavily inspired by the real-life relationship between the heiress Peggy Guggenheim and her daughter.

"The Lost Girls Of Paris: A Novel" By Pam Jenoff

By Apr 17, 2019
Book Cover - The Lost Girls of Paris

Pam Jenoff is the author of several books of historical fiction, including the New York Times bestseller "The Orphan's Tale." Her novels are inspired by her experiences working at the Pentagon and as a diplomat for the State Department handling Holocaust issues in Poland.

Her new book, "The Lost Girls of Paris,"shines a light on the incredible heroics of a network of female secret agents in World War II and weaves a mesmerizing tale of courage, sisterhood and the great strength of women to survive in the hardest of circumstances.

"The Last Year Of The War" By Susan Meissner

By Mar 26, 2019
Book Cover - The Last Year of the War

While the mass internment of Japanese Americans during WWII is well documented, few know about the other immigrant groups who suffered similar fates. More than eleven thousand American citizens and legal residents of German descent were also held during World War II along with Japanese and Italian-Americans thought to be potentially sympathetic to the country’s enemies.

Susan Meissner’s new historical novel "The Last Year Of The War," shines light on the U.S. government’s little-known repatriation program during WWII and resonates with timely questions about what it means to be an American.