Michael Mayer is the Tony-Award winning director of plays, musicals, opera, and film and television who helmed the Broadway revival of "Hedwig and The Angry Inch," and the original runs of the musicals of "Everyday Rapture," "American Idiot," "Spring Awakening," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie." He’s also directed revivals of "A View From the Bridge," "The Lion in Winter," "After the Fall," and ‘"night Mother." His breakthrough of sorts was "Side Man."

"Side Man" had an early production in Poughkeepsie, NY at Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater -- it moved to off-Off-Broadway and then to Broadway winning the Tony Award for Best Play in 1999.

Michael Mayer has been coming back to Poughkeepsie in the summer for 20 years, working on shows in various stages of development and recently joining the New York Stage and Film board of directors.

He was in the Hudson Valley this summer working on a new musical entitled "Head Over Heels" which blends Sir Philip Sidney’s "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" with the music of seminal 80s girl-group, The Go-Go’s. Jeff Whitty is writing the book and Tom Kitt will provide musical supervision.