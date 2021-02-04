 Vassar College Extends Waiver Of SAT Scores For Admission | WAMC

Vassar College Extends Waiver Of SAT Scores For Admission

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Vassar College
    Vassar College
    Courtesy of Vassar College

A college in New York’s Hudson Valley has extended its policy waiving the standardized test requirement for admission.

Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley says the college has extended its policy waiving its admission requirement that applicants submit SAT or ACT test scores. The pilot policy went into effect for the 2020-21 admission cycle and will continue for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 cycles. Although the Poughkeepsie-based college had been considering a test-optional policy long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradley says the pandemic created significant disruptions for students, as some tests have been canceled and some families face significant circumstances, and taking these tests has become an undue burden.

Tags: 
Vassar College
SAT
Elizabeth Bradley

Related Content

Marist, Vassar Detail Spring Semester Plans

By Allison Dunne Jan 19, 2021
Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY
Courtesy of Marist College

Since the New Year, some of our region’s private colleges have been unveiling their spring semester plans during COVID-19.

Vassar College President Talks About Spring Plans During The Pandemic

By Allison Dunne Jan 18, 2021
Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley
Courtesy of the Office of Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley

With the experience of the fall semester under their belts, college presidents have been rolling out their plans for the spring. At Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, President Dr. Elizabeth Bradley says the fall semester went well with relatively few COVID-19 cases. She spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne, whose bureau is based at Vassar, about spring plans. Bradley, a global health expert, also discusses how the country is responding to the pandemic.

The Frances Lehman Loeb Center At Vassar College Open To All - With Health And Safety Precautions

By Dec 2, 2020
Retablo of José Cruz Soria, 1960 Oil on metal Princeton University Art Museum: Gift of Jorge Durand and Patricia Arias, L.2019.6.11
Princeton University Art Museum / Princeton University Art Museum

The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York was founded in 1864 as the Vassar College Art Gallery. Vassar was the first college or university in the country to include an art museum as part of its original plan.

During our current pandemic, the museum has been able to open for Vassar students and faculty -- and separately to the general public. The current exhibitions are navigating those challenges in addition to goals of diversity, equity, access and inclusion, and community engagement.

Current exhibitions are “Visible Bodies: Representing Blackness;” “Miracles on the Border: Retablos of Mexican Migrants to the United States;” “Monumental Misrememberings: Photographs and Statues of Contested Histories” and a virtual exhibition: “The Hudson River School Collection at The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center: A 3D Virtual Exhibition.”

We are joined now by the Anne Hendricks Bass Director at Vassar College’s Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center Bart Thurber, and Professor of Anthropology at Vassar College David Tavarez.

The Best of Our Knowledge #1561 "Dealing With The Pandemic From A To Gen Z"

By Aug 20, 2020

The current crop of school age children are more social media and less social social. But the coronavirus lockdowns are having an effect.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, a report on the pandemic and Generation Z.

Vassar College President Details Reopening Plans

By Allison Dunne Aug 4, 2020
Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley
Courtesy of Vassar College

College campuses across New York are welcoming back students before the end of the month with a host of new rules in places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, students will return on a staggered basis, beginning August 15. Vassar President Dr. Elizabeth Bradley spoke with WAMC’s Allison Dunne, who is based at WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau at Vassar. This is the second part of their interview.

Skidmore College Announces Test-Optional Admissions Policy

By Apr 8, 2016

Skidmore’s Class of 2021 will have something new in the application process: the choice of whether or not to include their SAT or ACT test scores.