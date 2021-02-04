Vassar College Extends Waiver Of SAT Scores For Admission

A college in New York’s Hudson Valley has extended its policy waiving the standardized test requirement for admission.
Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley says the college has extended its policy waiving its admission requirement that applicants submit SAT or ACT test scores. The pilot policy went into effect for the 2020-21 admission cycle and will continue for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 cycles. Although the Poughkeepsie-based college had been considering a test-optional policy long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradley says the pandemic created significant disruptions for students, as some tests have been canceled and some families face significant circumstances, and taking these tests has become an undue burden.