Vassar College Extends Waiver Of SAT Scores For Admission

The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York was founded in 1864 as the Vassar College Art Gallery. Vassar was the first college or university in the country to include an art museum as part of its original plan.

During our current pandemic, the museum has been able to open for Vassar students and faculty -- and separately to the general public. The current exhibitions are navigating those challenges in addition to goals of diversity, equity, access and inclusion, and community engagement.

Current exhibitions are “Visible Bodies: Representing Blackness;” “Miracles on the Border: Retablos of Mexican Migrants to the United States;” “Monumental Misrememberings: Photographs and Statues of Contested Histories” and a virtual exhibition: “The Hudson River School Collection at The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center: A 3D Virtual Exhibition.”

We are joined now by the Anne Hendricks Bass Director at Vassar College’s Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center Bart Thurber, and Professor of Anthropology at Vassar College David Tavarez.