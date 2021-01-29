ValleyCats Tap 12-Year Big Leaguer Pete Incaviglia To Manage Franchise's New Era

An interview with Pete Incaviglia

The Tri-City ValleyCats have tapped Pete Incaviglia to manage for the next two seasons, as the franchise enters a new era in the Frontier League. Incaviglia, who hit 30 home runs as a rookie for the Rangers in 1986 and finished with 206 for his career, is also the all-time Division I home run leader (both career and single season).

Incaviglia has coached in the Atlantic League and American Association, as well as in the Detroit Tigers farm system.

Spurned by Major League Baseball, the Tri-City ValleyCats are joining the independent Frontier League as the 16th member of the league, which plays a 96-game schedule starting in mid-May. The closest opponent is the New York Boulders in Pomona.

Affiliated with the Houston Astros since their 2002 debut, the Class A ValleyCats play at Joe Bruno Stadium. They learned in December they were not one of 120 teams offered MLB-affiliation as part of a nationwide restructuring of minor league baseball.

Incaviglia, an outfielder, spent the bulk of his career in the American League, but played in the 1993 World Series with the Phillies, who fell to Toronto in six games.