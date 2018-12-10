ValleyBike Share Ends First Season, Expansion Planned In 2019

Listen to the interview with Wayne Feiden

The inaugural season for ValleyBike Share, the first bicycle sharing program in western Massachusetts, has come to a close.

As scheduled, the system shut down on November 30th. A new season will begin on April 1st, weather permitting.

During the winter, ValleyBike Share said it will fix problems that occurred during the start-up season that caused the system to not always work properly.

Valley Bike Share plans to expand next spring with Easthampton joining the five founding communities (Northampton, Amherst, Holyoke, South Hadley, Springfield) and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Wayne Feiden, Director of Planning and Sustainability for the city of Northampton.