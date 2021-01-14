 Vaccine Sign Up Confusion In NY Continues | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Vaccine Sign Up Confusion In NY Continues

By 43 minutes ago
  • A police sgt gets vaccinated
    Norwell Police / Twitter

One day after announcing that five new state run vaccination sites are opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office is warning that appointments for the limited number of vaccines at those sites are already booked through April.

On Wednesday, Cuomo’s office announced that large scale vaccination Sites at Jacob Javits Center in New York City, the Westchester County Center, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, SUNY Albany and at Jones Beach all are opening this week, and will vaccinate thousands of New Yorkers in the coming months. But by Thursday, a disclaimer on the governor’s website says that most appointments at the state run sites are already filled through the end of April.

The state health department’s website previously listed other locations for the vaccine, including some pharmacies and hospitals, but those sites on Thursday had been removed from the website.

The disclaimer recommends that those eligible for the vaccine contact their local pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals directly.

In the disclaimer, the state says with the inclusion of all New Yorkers over the age of 65, as well as health care workers and teachers, 7 million state residents are now eligible for the vaccine. But the federal government is only making available 300,000 does a week.

According to the state health department’s website, new vaccination sites are to open in the coming weeks, including at State University Centers in Buffalo, Binghamton, Potsdam and Stony Brook on Long Island, and at sites in Rochester, Plattsburgh and Utica.

Tags: 
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

County Leaders Await More COVID-19 Vaccine To Satisfy Demand

By Allison Dunne Jan 12, 2021
Moderna vaccine
Courtesy of Rockland County government

With the administering of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people under way, counties in New York have been running out of doses quickly. The process has been bumpy, and some county leaders hope it will be ironed out soon as they field numerous calls and remind residents that the program is run by the state.

NY Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

By Jan 12, 2021
Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Scott Heins for the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New Yorkers 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement as the state’s vaccine rollout continued to be plagued with problems.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Open For First Responders In Massachusetts

By Jan 11, 2021
A police sgt gets vaccinated
Norwell Police / Twitter

    First responders in Massachusetts rolled up their sleeves today to take the COVID-19 vaccine. 

NY To Offer Vaccines At More Sites

By Jan 8, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Governor Andrew Cuomo, bowing to pressure from local governments, is agreeing to expand New York’s COVID-19 vaccination sites for frontline health care workers. 