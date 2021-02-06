Vaccination Site Opens At Westchester Community College

A building at Westchester Community College is now a temporary vaccination facility.

The college has partnered with the Westchester County Department of Health to convert its Physical Education building into a temporary vaccination site. To protect the health and safety of the community, the college has a process to separate those coming onto campus for the vaccine from students and employees. No one is permitted on campus for a vaccine without an appointment. You may go to the state website to determine eligibility, and the state COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline will be open for scheduling appointments for eligible New Yorkers. [1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)].