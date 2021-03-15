 Vaccinated Skilled Nursing Facility Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive | WAMC
A fully vaccinated resident of the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital says the unidentified resident is asymptomatic.  The person had been vaccinated before the positive test result, which was returned Friday after a routine test prior to a scheduled procedure.

Infectious Disease specialist and CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said the vaccine appears to be “doing its job to keep this individual from getting seriously ill.”  

Employees and residents of the Skilled Nursing Facility implemented immediate safety protocols including quarantine and testing.

