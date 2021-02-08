UVM Trustees Approve Plan To Freeze Tuition

The University of Vermont will freeze tuition for the upcoming school year.



The college’s board of trustees has approved President Suresh Garimella’s proposal, making it the third year in a row tuition will remain at the same level.



A UVM spokesperson says the board also voted in favor of Garimella’s recommendations to reduce the student comprehensive fee by 2.2% and to keep next year’s room and board charges at their current rates.



Trustees also authorized resumption of work on a new multipurpose center. Work on the project was paused last March due to the pandemic.



