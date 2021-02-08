 UVM Trustees Approve Plan To Freeze Tuition | WAMC
UVM Trustees Approve Plan To Freeze Tuition

  • Old Mill Building on the University of Vermont campus
    Old Mill Building on the University of Vermont campus (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The University of Vermont will freeze tuition for the upcoming school year.


The college’s board of trustees has approved President Suresh Garimella’s proposal, making it the third year in a row tuition will remain at the same level.

A UVM spokesperson says the board also voted in favor of Garimella’s recommendations to reduce the student comprehensive fee by 2.2% and to keep next year’s room and board charges at their current rates.

Trustees also authorized resumption of work on a new multipurpose center. Work on the project was paused last March due to the pandemic.

