UVM Reports Nearly 80 Cases Since Beginning Of Spring Semester

The University of Vermont has reported nearly 80 coronavirus cases among students during the first two weeks of the spring semester.



The school sent an email to the UVM community after 46 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week.



According to the Burlington Free Press the college reported a total of 99 student cases last semester from Aug. 7 to Nov. 24.

University spokesperson Enrique Corredera told the newspaper that the school anticipated higher case counts this semester due to trends locally and around the country.



Officials say they want to remind the school community of the critical importance of all COVID-19 protocols.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved



