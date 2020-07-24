USCIS Furloughs Delayed

Vermont’s senior U.S. Senator announced Friday that planned U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services furloughs have been postponed.

The Department of Homeland Security planned to begin furloughing on August 3rd more than 13,000 employees nationwide including more than 1,100 at a service center in St. Albans, Vermont.

In a release, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says USCIS Acting Director Joseph Edlow gave the assurances that the furloughs would be delayed until August 31st. Leahy, a Democrat and Vice-chair of the Senate Appropriations committee, pressed the agency to suspend the job cuts after new revenue reports indicated it would see a surplus rather than a projected deficit.