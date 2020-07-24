 USCIS Furloughs Delayed | WAMC
All Things Considered

USCIS Furloughs Delayed

Vermont’s senior U.S. Senator announced Friday that planned U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services furloughs have been postponed.

The Department of Homeland Security planned to begin furloughing on August 3rd more than 13,000 employees nationwide including more than 1,100 at a service center in St. Albans, Vermont.  

In a release, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says USCIS Acting Director Joseph Edlow gave the assurances that the furloughs would be delayed until August 31st.  Leahy, a Democrat and Vice-chair of the Senate Appropriations committee, pressed the agency to suspend the job cuts after new revenue reports indicated it would see a surplus rather than a projected deficit.

 

Vermont Congressman Outlines Efforts To Stop Immigration Services Furloughs

By Jul 23, 2020
Congressman Peter Welch discusses pending furloughs at the nearby USCIS service center in St. Albans
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Earlier this year the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to furlough over 13,000 employees at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices nationwide. In Vermont more than 1,100 jobs are at risk. Congressman Peter Welch was in St. Albans Wednesday to call on federal authorities to stop the planned job cuts and explain how the Vermont Congressional delegation is trying to avoid them.