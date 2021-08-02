U.S. Women's Soccer Is Tied 0-0 Against Canada In The Olympic Semifinal

TOKYO — The semifinal Olympic women's soccer game between the top-ranked U.S. and Canada is scoreless after the first half.

If the U.S. wins, it'll go to the gold medal game. A loss will send the team to the bronze medal match.

The U.S. team's goalie, Alyssa Naeher, had to come out of the game in the 30th minute due to an injury. Naeher emerged a hero in the quarterfinal game against The Netherlands with two key saves during penalty kicks. Her teammate Adrianna Franch has replaced her in goal.

The U.S. had an uneven performance in group play — an opening loss to Sweden, a strong win over New Zealand and a scoreless draw against Australia.

In the quarterfinals, the U.S. took on The Netherlands, the reigning European champion and a team the Americans beat in the 2019 World Cup final.

It was a back-and-forth match that ended in a 2-2 tie and was ultimately decided by a penalty kick shootout, with Megan Rapinoe's decisive final kick.

Canada, which is ranked eighth and led by Christine Sinclair, is the opponent the U.S. has played more than any other. Sinclair has scored the most international goals by any woman.

