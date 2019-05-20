U.S. Sen. Markey Facing Democratic Primary Challenger

By 12 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is facing a challenger in next year's Democratic primary. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers' rights lawyer, announced her intention Monday to challenge the one-term Massachusetts senator for the Democratic nomination.

Liss-Riordan made the announcement in a video and email to supporters and Democratic activists.

Liss-Riordan said she has spent her career representing workers who have been taken advantage of by their employers, including servers whose bosses were taking their tips. She's a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College.

Markey served in the U.S. House for decades before winning election to the Senate seat formerly held by Democrat John Kerry in 2013.

Markey raised more than $950,000 during the first three months of the year, bringing his campaign war chest to more than $3.5 million.

Copyright The Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
U.S. Senator Edward Markey
Shannon Liss-Riordan

Related Content

MA Senator Ed Markey Talks Kavanaugh, Gas Disaster, Charter At Pittsfield Appearance

By Oct 1, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

In town to put pressure on a cable provider, Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey also discussed state and national issues while in the Berkshires Friday.

Markey To Hold Town Hall In Pittsfield

By JD Allen Oct 27, 2017
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey will hold a town hall in Pittsfield on Sunday. 

Markey Says East-West Rail Could Lead To 'Tremendous' Economic Growth For Springfield

By Aug 9, 2017
http://www.markey.senate.gov/about

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey has thrown his support behind the effort to get high-speed train service between Springfield and Boston.

Markey Tells Springfield Audience Senate Failure On Health Care Repeal Was 'A Great Victory'

By Aug 8, 2017
WAMC

     Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said he is optimistic about prospects for a bipartisan effort on shoring up the Affordable Care Act now that Republican repeal efforts have failed.

Local Officials' Reactions To President Obama's State Of The Union Speech

By Patrick Garrett Jan 21, 2015

U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his State of the Union Speech Tuesday night. Local officials react to issues mentioned ranging from free community college to the state of the economy to raising taxes on the wealthy.