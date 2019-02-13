U.S. Rep Says Census Bureau Plans To Open A Westchester Office

A New York congressman says the U.S. Census Bureau intends to open an area office in Westchester County.

Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel says the Census Bureau plans to open an office in Westchester in June or July, in Peekskill. Engel’s staff had written to the Census Bureau inquiring about opening an office in the county. Engel says the office is necessary to ensure that Westchester County is adequately counted during the 2020 census, especially given that New York could lose two congressional seats post census. Westchester County Executive George Latimer says the headcount is vital for the county’s budget process, to better understand how much funding the county will receive to administer programs.