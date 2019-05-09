U.S. Charges Former Intelligence Analyst With Leaking Classified Data To Reporter

Federal agents have arrested a former intelligence analyst and charged him with giving classified information to a reporter. The Justice Department says Daniel Everette Hale, 31, of Nashville, Tenn., used his Top Secret computer to print out dozens of documents related to counterterrorism operations while working as a contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, or NGA.

The activities in question are nearly five years old, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. The document says Hale first met the reporter in question in April 2013, when he was still in the U.S. Air Force and working for the National Security Agency. Hale began sharing information the next year, when he was out of the military and working for defense contractor Leidos at the NGA, according to the indictment.

Hale could face up to 50 years in prison if he's convicted of the charges against him, which range from disclosure of classified intelligence to theft of government property. He was expected to appear in federal court in Nashville later Thursday.

The Justice Department says in a statement that Hale met with the reporter "on multiple occasions, and, at times, communicated with the reporter via an encrypted messaging platform."

Starting in February 2014, according to the department, Hale printed six classified documents that were later published by the reporter's news outlet.

It goes on to state:

"While employed as a cleared defense contractor for NGA, Hale printed from his Top Secret computer 36 documents, including 23 documents unrelated to his work at NGA. Of the 23 documents unrelated to his work at NGA, Hale provided at least 17 to the reporter and/or the reporter's online news outlet, which published the documents in whole or in part. Eleven of the published documents were marked as Top Secret or Secret."

The indictment does not identify the reporter by name. But it mentions that the journalist made a documentary about the U.S. military's use of drones, and that the reporter was a scheduled speaker at "a Washington, D.C. restaurant/bookstore" on or about April 29, 2013.

The FBI office in Baltimore says it handled the investigation of Hale, and that FBI agents in Tennessee arrested him Thursday morning. His case is being handled by the U.S. District Court for Virginia's Eastern District.

A FBI Baltimore investigation. We thank our teammates @FBIMemphis for arresting the subject this morning. https://t.co/xSiuRUM6uX — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) May 9, 2019

Investigators found evidence in Hale's home that included two thumb drives, the indictment states. One contained a page of a document marked "Secret" and the other held software related to Tor, the anonymity service, and the Tails operating system, which is meant to prevent internet spying. They also found at least one government document on his home computer, along with contact information for the reporter, the indictment adds.

The Justice Department says Hale improperly obtained documents that range from secret records about a campaign targeting al-Qaida to PowerPoint presentations about military operations. Another document held information about the Terrorist Identities Datamart Environment, or TIDE — the government's stockpile of data that informs federal efforts to screen people who are known or suspected of being involved in terrorism.

It's not clear what factors led to Hale's arrest years after his alleged crimes. The earliest court filings in the case date from March 2019, when a grand jury's sealed indictment of Hale was filed. On the same day of that filing, an arrest warrant was issued for Hale. With the suspected leaker in custody, the indictment has now been unsealed.

Court records list Hale's defense attorney as Abbe Lowell, a veteran lawyer who has recently been in the news for representing President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

