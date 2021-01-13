 U.S. Cancer Death Rates Keep Falling: Report | WAMC

U.S. Cancer Death Rates Keep Falling: Report

The American Cancer Society has released its annual facts and figures report and there is some promising news.



The report finds overall cancer death rates have dropped nationwide continuously from 1991. 3.2 million deaths have been averted largely due to reductions in smoking, early detection, and improved treatments. Spokesperson Julie Hart:

"There are still some concerns where we're seeing an estimated 120,000 New Yorkers are going to be diagnosed with cancer this year and nearly 34,000 people are going to lose their battle to cancer."

Lung cancer continues to be the number one cancer killer in New York. The society suggests the state help residents by increasing the cigarette tax by at least $1 per pack.

Read the report:  Cancer Facts & Figures 2021 is an educational companion for Cancer Statistics 2021, a scientific paper published in the American Cancer Society journal, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
The American Cancer Society
Julie Hart
tobacco
cancer

