U.S. And Canadian Borders To Stay Closed For Travelers

By 54 minutes ago
The U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential traffic until at least late August because of COVID-19.

The extension will keep the border closed until Aug. 21.

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said restrictions on cross-border traffic that have been in place since March have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus.  

In a statement North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says the move was expected but he is “greatly disappointed…at the continued failure of the two federal governments to provide some sense of the eventual pathway forward.”

The border closure prohibits non-essential travel between the countries.  

