Upstate Films Has New Leadership

A nonprofit film organization in the Hudson Valley has new leaders.
New leadership at Upstate Films, with movie houses in Rhinebeck and Woodstock, comes following the retirement of founders Steve and DeDe Leiber. Paul Sturtz and Jason Silverman have been named co-executive directors following Upstate Films’ board of directors’ national search. The Leibers will continue with the organization as consultants through Upstate’s 50th anniversary in spring 2022. And each will be a director emeritus. Sturtz is a co-founder of the Ragtag Film Society in Columbia, Missouri. Silverman served as the artistic director of the Taos Talking Picture Festival and as the Cinematheque Director at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico.