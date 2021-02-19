UPS Ends Relationship With Vermont Store That Refused Masks

UPS has ended its franchise deal with a store in Newport, Vermont, after it refused to comply with the company's uniform policy, which includes wearing masks.

A sign posted on the store's door said “we choose not to wear a mask” and if people were uncomfortable with that they shouldn't enter.



The policy violated state pandemic rules and the Vermont Attorney General’s office sent the store two cease and desist orders, one in November and one on Wednesday.



During his Friday briefing Governor Phil Scott said store operators were in direct violation of state guidelines. “The unfortunate part is it was avoidable. If they had just complied with the guidelines we had put into place and as the UPS corporate had asked as well they’d be open today.”



On Friday, a person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is suing the branch to stop it from operating in violation of Governor Scott’s public health orders.

