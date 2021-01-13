University of Vermont Erects Tents To Help 'De-Densify' Campus

The University of Vermont is hoping to give students more room when they return to campus for the spring session.



The Burlington school has erected two large tents at different locations that can be used, as UVM spokesperson Enrique Corredera puts it, for “appropriately distanced auxiliary space, including for studying.”



The Burlington Free Press reports both of the steel-framed structures have solid floors, are fully lit and will be fully wired for studying. They will be warmed with industrial-sized propane heaters.



Corredera says the tents will be taken down when the weather warms in the spring. The tents will be ready for the spring semester, which begins Feb. 1.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved