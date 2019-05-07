University At Albany Celebrates Its 175th Anniversary

The University at Albany is celebrating its 175th anniversary today.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan kicked off the celebration at Draper Hall on UAlbany's downtown campus. "Now herefore, I, Kathy M. Sheehan, mayor of the City of Albany, hereby proclaim May 7th, 2019, University at Albany Day in the city of Albany and congratulate the university."

In 1844, the legislature approved what was then called New York State Normal School at the first state-administered public institution of higher education in New York. All these years later, UAlbany is a major research university and a big part of the city, according to the mayor. "The university now has nearly 18,000 students enrolled in nine schools and colleges, 54 undergraduate majors, 65 minors, 150 graduate programs and nearly 180,000 living alumni."

An exhibit honoring UAlbany’s impact on the education of New Yorkers is open inside the Legislative Office Building public entrance through May 13th, showcasing images of alumni through the years and current students.

Havidán Rodríguez is UAlbany's 20th president: "The 175th anniversary of the university is an opportunity to celebrate the transformation educationally, economic and social impact that the university has had throughout its long history here in the city of Albany and the Capital Region. It is about the importance that we provide, the economic impact and the education that we provide to our community to continue to grow and develop and thrive in the City of Albany and beyond."

Rodríguez, senior leadership, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members were preparing to reveal the contents of a time capsule that has been sealed into Dutch Quad’s cornerstone since it was constructed in 1964. Dutch Quad was the first dormitory to open on the uptown campus. "It's going to be exciting to see what the folks back then put together so that we can open it as part of our 175th celebration. And think about the contributions of the generations before us to the academic and education vitality and contributions of this great institution."