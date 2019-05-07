Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

University At Albany Celebrates Its 175th Anniversary

By 1 hour ago

The University at Albany is celebrating its 175th anniversary today.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan kicked off the celebration at Draper Hall.
Credit WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan kicked off the celebration at Draper Hall on UAlbany's downtown campus.  "Now herefore, I, Kathy M. Sheehan, mayor of the City of Albany, hereby proclaim May 7th, 2019, University at Albany Day in the city of Albany and congratulate the university."

In 1844, the legislature approved what was then called New York State Normal School at the first state-administered public institution of higher education in New York. All these years later, UAlbany is a major research university and a big part of the city, according to the mayor.   "The university now has nearly 18,000 students enrolled in nine schools and colleges, 54 undergraduate majors, 65 minors, 150 graduate programs and nearly 180,000 living alumni."

An exhibit honoring UAlbany’s impact on the education of New Yorkers is open inside the Legislative Office Building public entrance through May 13th, showcasing images of alumni through the years and current students.

President Havidán Rodríguez
Credit WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Havidán Rodríguez is UAlbany's 20th president:   "The 175th anniversary of the university is an opportunity to celebrate the transformation educationally, economic and social impact that the university has had throughout its long history here in the city of Albany and the Capital Region. It is about the importance that we provide, the economic impact and the education that we provide to our community to continue to grow and develop and thrive in the City of Albany and beyond."

Rodríguez, senior leadership, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members were preparing to reveal the contents of a time capsule that has been sealed into Dutch Quad’s cornerstone since it was constructed in 1964. Dutch Quad was the first dormitory to open on the uptown campus.   "It's going to be exciting to see what the folks back then put together so that we can open it as part of our 175th celebration. And think about the contributions of the generations before us to the academic and education vitality and contributions of this great institution."

Tags: 
UAlbany
UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Related Content

Battling A Cold Snap, Albany Prepares For Annual Tulip Fest

By May 2, 2019
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, flanked by the 2018 Tulip Queen & Court and the 2019 finalists.
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Final preparations are under way as the city of Albany awaits next weekend’s Tulip Festival.  Mayor Kathy Sheehan introduced the five finalists for 2019 Albany Tulip Queen Wednesday at the Washington Park Lakehouse.

Communities Seek Limits On Plastic Straws

By May 1, 2019
Plastic straws
Public Domain Pictures.net

As included in this year’s state budget, New York State will ban single-use plastic bags in 2020. But some communities are taking steps to address another kind of plastic pollution.

NY Colleges Walk 'Out Of The Darkness'

By Apr 12, 2019
AFSP Logo
afsp.org

Students on campuses across the country are walking “Out of the Darkness” to fundraise for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 

Student Debt 4/24/19

This is a picture of a teacher's classroom desk
Adobe Stock

Today on Vox Pop, we discuss college financing and student loan debt. Here for the discussion are Patti Thompson, the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Financial Aid Services at The State University of New York, M&T Bank's Director of Education Advisory Services and Professor Elizabeth Popp Berman of the University at Albany. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.